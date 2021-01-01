From clergerie
Clergerie Freedom5
Advertisement
The Clergerieâ¢ Freedom5 platform sandal has a relaxed-chic platform sandal with crisscross straps at the vamp for a comfortable secure fit. Slip-on design. Open toe. Elasticized slingback strap. Padded insole. Elastomere sole. Leather upper, lining and insole. Synthetic outsole. Made in France. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 in Weight: 12 oz Platform Height: 1 1 4 in Product measurements were taken using size 39 (US Women's 8.5), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.