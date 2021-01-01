From blue buffalo
Blue Buffalo Freedom Small Breed Adult Chicken Recipe Grain-Free Dry Dog Food, 4-lb bag
Advertisement
Is your dog sensitive to certain ingredients? Then feed him Blue Buffalo’s Freedom Small Breed Adult Chicken Recipe Grain-Free Dry Dog Food! This delicious, 100% grain-free and gluten-free kibble features real chicken first and is completely free from poultry by-product meals, corn, wheat, soy and artificial flavors and preservatives. And since it’s specially designed for small-breed dogs, the kibble is sized smaller and it contains a proper blend of carbohydrates and protein to meet your little one’s higher energy requirements. It also includes BLUE’s exclusive LifeSource Bits—a combination of selected antioxidants, minerals and vitamins picked by veterinarians and animal nutritionists to support your pup’s overall health and wellness. Now your paw-tner really has something to wag his tail about!