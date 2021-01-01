From onzie
onzie Freedom Pant in Brown. - size M/L (also in S/M) onzie Freedom Pant in Brown. - size M/L (also in S/M) Self: 92% poly 8% spandexLining: 100% poly. Elasticized waistband. Lightweight fabric. Item not sold as a set. 22 at the knee breaks to 27 at the leg opening. Made in USA. ONZR-WP121. 2264. Activewear for the bold in spirit. Female-owned, born in Venice Beach, CA. At onzie, they believe in the power of movement: the movement of thought, the movement of our bodies, and the movement of our souls. Their goal is to inspire playfulness, confidence and self-expression in every move you make. onzie keeps production and fulfillment local with their cutting, sewing, and dying happening in LA. They're proud to offer accessible and high-quality activewear that's both comfortable and durable in saltwater, chlorine, and heavy sweat environments. Come move with onzie.