Freedom Isn't Free - Proud Son Of A WW2 Veteran Army Daddy T-Shirt

Proud veteran family shirt features a patriotic eagle with World War 2 eagle vintage US flag and the words Proud Son Of A World War 2 Veteran - Freedom Isn't Free My Daddy Paid For It. Perfect gift for Memorial Day or Father's Day. Great military family shirt for any proud Son of a WW 2 veteran. Show others how proud you are of your grandfather with this tee. Perfect gift apparel for Veterans Day or Christmas for any WW2 veteran's Son to wear proudly everyday. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem