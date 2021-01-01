From polder products llc
Free-Standing Drying Rack
Features:Product Type: Freestanding Drying RackLocation: Indoor Use OnlyCountry of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseRust Resistant: Primary Material: Spefications:Certifications: NoADA Compliant: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: Canada Product Restriction: Reason for Restriction: Low Lead Compliant: Dimensions:Close Rack Dimensions: 22" W x 2.16" D x 49.2" HOverall Height - Top to Bottom: 22Overall Width - Side to Side: 3Overall Depth - Front to Back: 51Overall Product Weight: 8Weight Capacity: Foldable: YesMinimum/Folded Height - Top to Bottom: Minimum/Folded Width - Side to Side: Minimum/Folded Depth - Front to Back: Clothesline Included: NoMaximum Extendable Length: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: NoAdditional Tools Required: Installation Required: NoWarranty:Product Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Commercial Warranty: No