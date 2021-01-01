BoredKoalas LGBT Pillows Lesbian Gay Pride Gift Free Mom Hugs Lesbian Heart Pride Flag LGBT Mama Women Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Grab this cute Free Mom Hugs Lesbian Heart throw pillow for your lesbian mom! It's the perfect gay pride gift idea & present for Birthday, LGBT Pride Month, Equality Protest, Parade, Awareness or National Coming Out Day This Free Mom Hugs Lesbian Heart pillow is a perfect gift for Lesbians, Gay, Proud Allies and Homosexual women. Show your love and support for the LGBTQ Community using this tomboy femme butch lesbo equality rights lesbianism couch cushion 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only