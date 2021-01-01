From jane win
Jane Win Free Coin Pendant Necklace in Yellow Gold, No Size
Jane Win Free Coin Pendant Necklace in Yellow Gold, No Size: Ready to ship in 7-10 business days. Artfully engraved with an intricate butterfly—a symbol of newfound freedom and independence—this pendant makes an especially thoughtful gift for new grads or friends opening new chapters in life. It’s plated in fourteen-karat yellow gold and strung onto a sixteen-inch satellite chain. Don’t miss the flip side—it’s detailed to resemble an antique coin. Sterling silver dipped in 14k gold 1 1/4 diameter coin 18" inch chain length.