Freddie 59.1" Wide 5 Drawer Sideboard

Bring state-of-the-art organization and fashion into your home with this 2-door and 5-drawer server. Five drawers come in various sizes to accommodate your needs while two cabinets are equipped with a shelf, perfect for storing extra glass dinnerware. The drawers and doors of this piece come in varying shades of a natural finish for a unique look and are accented with metal handles for an elegant touch. A finish coats the frame of this piece, contrasting from the natural wood finish yet still tying the whole piece together in modern fashion. This server comes with a foundation of sleek tapered legs and is built to last with a rubberwood and veneer construction.