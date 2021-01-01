Fredda 105.1" Wide Cotton Sofa & Chaise with Ottoman
Description
Sectional Sofa Set for Living Room with Left Hand Chaise Lounge and Storage Ottoman (Black)Features:Product Type: Sofa & ChaiseShape: L-Shaped Orientation (Orientation: Left Hand Facing): Left Hand FacingOrientation (Orientation: Right Hand Facing): Right Hand FacingDesign: StationSleeper Size: Sleeper Mechanism: Reclining Type: Reclining Type Details: Power Reclining Details: Adjustable Headrest: NoAdjustable Lumbar: NoPosition Lock: Mattress Included: NoMattress Type: Pieces Included: 1 Sofa, 1 chaise and 1 ottomanNumber of Pieces: 3Seating Capacity: 6Upholstery Material: 100% CottonUpholstery Material Details: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Upholstery Color: Upholstery Grade: Seat Fill Material: FoamSeat Fill Material Details: Seat Type of Bird Feathers: Seat Construction: Web SuspensionBack Fill Material: FoamBack Fill Material Details: Back Type of Bird Feathers: Frame Material: PlasticFrame Material Details: Wood Species: Leg Material: Leg Material Details: Leg Color: BlackArm Type: Flared ArmsBack Type: Cushion backStorage Space Included: YesStorage Location: Under-seat-storageConsole: NoNumber of Consoles Included: Tufted Cushions: NoSlipcovered: NoNailhead Trim: NoBuilt-in USB Port: NoRemovable Cushions: YesRemovable Cushion Cover: Reversible Cushions: Removable Cushion Location: SeatToss Pillows Included: NoNumber of Toss Pillows: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Durability: Stain ResistantFire Resistant: NoProduct Care: Damp cloth with a light, water-based cleaner with no detergentWeight Capacity: 600Country of Origin: ChinaCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingIs this a sectional component or piece of a sectional?: YesIs this a modular sectional component?: NoHow many arms does this component have?: Custom Product: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseFoam Density: 1.7 lbs./cu. ft.Cushion Construction: FoamDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernJoinery: Items Included: OttomanReclining Components: Curved Corner: NoChaise Component Included: YesNumber of Chaises: 1Sofa Component Included: YesNumber of sofa components included: 1Loveseat Components Included: NoNumber of loveseats: Armless Chair Component Included: NoNumber of Armless Chairs: Ottoman Component Included: YesNumber of ottomans included: 1Cuddler Included: NoNumber of Cuddlers: Wedge Included: NoNumber of Wedges: Corner Chair Included: NoNumber of Corner Chairs: One Armed Chair Included: NoNumber of One Armed Chairs: Main Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoCleaning Code: S: Spot clean with dry, solvent-based cleanerComponent Connector: Brackets/clips are included but not installedCushion Ticking: NoTreatment: NoTreatment Details: Water Repellant: No ResiliencySpefications:GSA Approved: NoTAA Compliant: NoCALGreen Compliant: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoBS 7177:2008+A1:2011 Certified: CPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: CPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: Mattress Flammability Testing - Public Occupancy Use: SCS Certified: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Health Canada - SOR/2016-183 Compliant: CAL TB 116 Compliant: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoContains Flame Retardant Materials: NoCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: Logistics