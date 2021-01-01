Frayer 33.86" Velvet Square Arm Modular Sofa
Description
Features:Complete sofa set includes 1 three seater sofa, 1 loveseat and 1 sofa chair perfect for filling living rooms and seating guests with ample space. While the rectangular-shaped arms round out the design with a Hint of Mid Century Style,adding a tasteful addition to your living space with this beautiful sofa set.Comfortable seat cushion: fine velvet material, seat cushions filled with high resilience foam and polyester fiber wadding provide comfortable support for your body when seated, and easily regain their shape when you rise.Solid And Durable: wood frame and solid wood legs make the sofa sets for living room can support largest weight of 300lbs/seat, added stability and durability, can be used for a long time.Modern Modular Sectional: upholstered contemporary sofa design made of soft fabrics can be arranged and reconfigurable in various ways for small or large spacious living areas to accommodate different spaces.Product Type: SofaDesign: ModularReclining Type: Sleeper Size: Reclining Type Details: Power Reclining Details: Mattress Included: NoSeating Capacity - to Migrate: 1Upholstery Material: VelvetUpholstery Material Details: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Upholstery Color (Fabric: Gray Velvet): Gray VelvetUpholstery Color (Fabric: Purple Velvet): Purple VelvetLeg Color: BlackPattern: Solid ColorFrame Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodFrame Material Details: Wood Species: Leg Material: Solid WoodLeg Material Details: Seat Fill Material: FoamSeat Fill Material Details: Seat Type of Bird Feathers: Seat Construction: Sinuous SpringsBack Fill Material: FoamBack Fill Material Details: Back Type of Bird Feathers: Removable Cushions: NoRemovable Cushion Location: Removable Cushion Cover: Reversible Cushions: Tufted Cushions: NoToss Pillows Included: NoNumber of Toss Pillows: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material: Toss Pillow Fill Material: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Storage Included: NoStorage Location: Product Care: To clean the upholstery material, spot clean with a damp cloth and mild soapDurability: No Extra ResistanceArm Type: Square ArmSeat Style: Single cushion seatBack Type: Pillow backPosition Lock: Nailhead Trim: NoSkirted: NoSkirt Style: Slipcovered: NoUSB Port: NoWeight Capacity: 300Country of Origin - Additional Details: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCustom Product: Foam Density: 1.6 lbs./cu. ft.Cushion Construction: FoamDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernJoinery: Mattress Type: Main Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: Cleaning Code: Component Connector: Brackets/clips are included but not installedCushion Ticking: NoTreatment: NoTreatment Details: Water Repellant: No ResiliencySeating Capacity (SC): 1Spefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Contains Flame Retardant Materials: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoTAA Compliant: NoCALGreen Compliant: NoBS 7177:2008+A1:2011 Certified: CPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: GSA Approved: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: Mattress Flammability Testing - Public Occupancy Use: Health Canada - SOR/2016-183 Compliant: CAL TB 116 Compliant: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoSCS Certified: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: BHFTI Upholstered Furniture Flammability Compliant: NoLacey Act Compliant: NoNFPA Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoFire Rated: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative