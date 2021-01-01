Fraser's Ridge Where Friends Family and Whisky Gather Tote Bag

Fraser's Ridge Where Friends Family and Whisky Gather Fraser's Ridge North Carolina Established in 1767. Show off your Sassenach pride with this fun and unique tee whether your a highlander, outlander, Irish, Scottish or American! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.