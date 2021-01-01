Franklin Coffee Table with Storage

If you are finding a table to set in front of the sofa for your home, this coffee table with a retro style is a good choice for you. This practical table features an ample tabletop and a shelf to make it convenient to display and store your things. On the tabletop, you can place some of your decors and necessaries. And some of your sundries can be placed in a storage box and then put on the shelf. Made of wood and strong steel, the entire structure of this coffee table remains very solid and durable. In addition, it has 4 durable feet which also ensures stability. This coffee table is designed in a concise and retro style that not only conformity with the style of your room but also decor your room.