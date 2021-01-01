From natco home
NATCO HOME Frankfelds Beige/Grey 3 ft. 3 in. x 5 ft. 3 in. Animal Polypropylene Area Rug
With vibrant shades of charcoal and ivory and an updated animal print, this beautiful area rug will bring a bold, contemporary touch to any space. Shake up your home decor with this eye-catching piece and instantly transform your den, dining area, or bedroom into a tranquil place of relaxation or a lively gathering space. Intricate weaving techniques provide enhanced texture and color disbursement throughout, while also providing exceptional durability. This rug is a delightful addition to your favorite space, both with its sophisticated, ornate design and comfortable feeling underfoot. Each beautifully designed rug is machine made with state-of-the-art, computer-driven looms and built to last. Feel free to place this floor covering front and center in your home with no fear of fading or staining - even in areas of high foot traffic or spill risk. Soft polypropylene yarns create a low profile pile that's stain resistant, maintains its appearance, and is easy to clean, so you can enjoy the look and feel of your rug for years to come. Color: Beige.