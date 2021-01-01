From peekay apparel - halloween
Frankenstein Unicorn - Unicorn Halloween Tote Bag
Frankenstein Unicorn. Funny Halloween Costume with Unicorn graphic. Crazy Unicorn and some bats for Halloween. This design is perfect to wear all through October, while out trick or treating or to a costume party! If you hate Halloween but you love your wife, kids, family and candy then you need this design in your life! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.