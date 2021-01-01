Frank Lyman Knee Length Dress With Diamante Detailing

Advertisement
Elegant knit Cocktail Dress with diamante trim detail and flattering attached sheer overlay. V neck embellished neckline in easy pull on style, no zippers. Unlined and approx. 40 inches long with 19 inch sleeve cover up. This dress has an inverted pleat on the side that adds interest and a flowy effect. The slim three-quarter sleeves are trimmed with rhinestones, and the V-neckline is also trimmed with rhinestone. This dress ends a few inches above the knee on average. But the real star of the show is that incredible diamante detail along the neckline and sleeves. The perfect addition to add a bit of bling to your wardrobe! 208003