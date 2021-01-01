Frank Lloyd Wright Hoffman House Rug Puzzle, 500 Pieces, 20” x 20” – Colorful Jigsaw Puzzle with 15 Shaped Pieces and Stunning Artwork – Thick, Sturdy Pieces, Challenging Family Activity

500 PIECE PUZZLE – The Frank Lloyd Wright 500-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle from Galison is just the right level of challenge for a few hours of activity. The box also includes an insert about the artist and the image for reference. STUNNING DETAILS – This stunning puzzle features an iconic colorful geometric design from Wright that is sure to delight and entertain puzzlers of all ages. Plus, there are 15 shaped puzzle pieces for added amusement and challenge. HIGHEST QUALITY MATERIALS – Galison uses continuous quality control checks during production to ensure there is virtually no puzzle dust. Each piece is printed with no-glare, non-toxic inks. EASY HANDLING – The 500 puzzle pieces are thick and sturdy, and the back sides have a white matte finish. The completed art puzzle measures 20” x 20” and the box measures 8” x 8” x 1.5”. GALISON – Since 1979, our vision at Galison has been to inspire people by bringing art into daily life with home office supplies, home décor, stationery, puzzles and games., Manufacturer: Galison