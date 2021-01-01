From 17 stories
Frani Area Rug
Advertisement
With an inspired abstract pattern, this piece is the perfect option for any room. Featuring a soft, pile with a subtle high/low texture, a hint of sheen on top of the cool colorway is a stylish finishing touch that adds a touch of glamour. It will seamlessly adapt to a variety of decor styles - from boho and classic to modern and contemporary. Woven in Turkey with blend polyester and polypropylene bringing durability to this non-shedding piece, it's also easy to clean and maintain - even high traffic areas - making it an easy choice for any space. Rug Size: Runner 2' x 7'