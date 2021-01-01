From jordan
France Jordan Flight Menâs Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
FRANCE PRIDE. Easy and relaxed to wear, the France Jordan Flight Hoodie is made from soft, warm fabric with an adjustable hood and full-length zipper. Stitched-down satin twill lettering on the front gives expression to your national team pride. Benefits Midweight fabric feels soft and warm. Premium satin twill "FRANCE" patch is stitched down on the front. Product Details Jordan Standard fit Adjustable hood with braided drawcord Full-length zipper in front Stretch-ribbed cuffs and hem France logo Embroidered Jumpman design 82% cotton/18% polyester Machine wash Imported Style: CT2189; Color: College Navy/White; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult