Framework Wall Light by Visual Comfort - Color: Brown - Finish: Bronze - (BBL 2110BZ-S)

The Framework Wall Sconce by Visual Comfort is a contemporary lighting fixture designed to supply a steady stream of warm, ambient lighting while utilizing its sleek and seamless form factor to blend in seamlessly with its application space. The fixture is made from a durable and stable metallic material for longevity and support while a silk shade aids the internal incandescent lamping in creating a distinctly diffused style of light. Perfect for use in hallways, bedrooms, and living rooms. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Color: Brown. Finish: Bronze