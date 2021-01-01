From stratton home decor
Stratton Home Decor Framed Blue Motif Wall Art with Glass
Maintaining a carefree vibe in your home has its perks. You feel more relaxed and at ease, whether you are doing your daily chores or just bonding with your loved ones. Refresh your soul and treat your eyes to a pleasing sight by adorning your walls with this printed geometric wall art. Keep the good vibes flowing in your living space with the Stratton Home Decor Framed Blue Motif Wall Art with Glass. This boho-themed wall art features an intricate geometric design that is printed on a deep blue background. It is bordered by a natural wooden frame that measures 1 in. wide. The frame also has a white-washed matte finish, infusing the piece with a rustic character. The wall piece measures 11.00 x 1.00 x 14.00 in. and is made of 40% wood, 20% MDF, 30% glass and 10% paper.