From stratton home decor
Stratton Home Decor Framed Green Leaf Metal Wall Art, Mint Green
What does your interior design say about you. While some homeowners like to surround themselves with bright, cheerful decorations that are bursting with color and energy, others want their home to be a relaxed, peaceful sanctuary where people will always feel at ease. If your goal is to make your interior as soothing as possible, we have the perfect accent piece for your needs. Add a tranquil air to your surroundings with this Framed Green Leaf Wall Art by Stratton Home Decor. It features a white leafy stem on a hand-painted mint green linen textured background, enclosed by a natural wood frame. The ivory distressed finish and gold speckled details give it a subtle luxurious feel. Measuring 15.75 in. x 1.18 in. x 23.62 in. and made of 60% MDF, 40% metal, this piece is ideal for any home.