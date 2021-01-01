In this piece taken from Empire Art Direct's Anodized Aluminum Art Glass collection, a beautiful collage named The Wisest Owl by artist Alex Zeng is displayed. EAD pioneered the development of tempered art glass panels four years ago and continues to expand on new generations utilizing this amazing digital technology. This iteration is now created by encasing our printed glass in a strong black anodized aluminum frame. The frame creates an aesthetic transition while still protecting and beautifying the central design of the artwork. Empire Art Direct Black Framed Glass Wall Art Black Metal Framed 24-in H x 24-in W Animals Glass Print | AAGB-AZ022-2424