Fragile X Syndrome Awareness Cousin Support Ribbon Tote Bag

For lovers of all things Great design for Cousin Fragile X Syndrome support, Fragile X Syndrome Cousin , Fragile X Syndrome relative, Fragile X Syndrome Family, Marker X syndrome Family, Family Marker X syndrome awareness, Fragile X Syndrome family mem 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.