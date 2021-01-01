From ebern designs
Frady Desk
This Engineered Wood Desk is the perfect addition to your home office or office. It has a large (47") work surface and offers ample space for storage. It features 1 file drawer with full extension slides that accommodate letter size files and 2 accessory drawers for keeping supplies organized. Solid composite wood is laminated in double-faced durable Espresso-Wengue finished melamine, which is stain, heat, and scratch resistant. This unit can be used as a stand-alone desk or paired with other naval units (sold separately). The drawer mechanism is roller glides.