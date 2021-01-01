Fredrick Ramond FR48605 Delfina 6 Light 40" Wide Oval Chandelier Metallic Matte Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Fredrick Ramond FR48605 Delfina 6 Light 40" Wide Oval Chandelier Delfina features a boldly elegant steel ribbon available in Deluxe Gold or Metallic Matte Bronze. This organic shape is both visually intriguing and pleasing as the light flows gently across the overlapping bands. Features Constructed from steel Oval Shaped Chandelier Comes with a matching finish metal shade Requires (6) 60 watt max candelabra (E12) bulbs Mounted with adjustable cord Rated for dry locations Dimensions Height: 10" Width: 40" Product Weight: 17.6 lbs Wire Length: 144" Canopy Width: 8" Canopy Depth: 4-1/2" Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Number of Bulbs: 6 Bulbs Included: No Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Wattage: 360 watts Voltage: 120 volts Metallic Matte Bronze