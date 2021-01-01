From fredrick ramond
Fredrick Ramond FR46809CPG 9 Light 2 Tier Candle Style Chandelier from the Eve Collection Champagne Gold Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Fredrick Ramond FR46809CPG 9 Light 2 Tier Candle Style Chandelier from the Eve Collection Nine Light Two Tier Candle Style Chandelier from the Eve CollectionEve’s graceful, hand-forged tubing creates a natural, vine-like pattern in a hammered Champagne Gold finish while faceted clear crystal “buds” emanate from the tips.Features: Chandelier constructed of steelSuitable for dry locationsIncludes 120" of chainDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaDimensions: Height: 36"Width: 33.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Chain Length: 120"Electrical Specifications: Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoWattage: 540Watts Per Bulb: 60Number of Bulbs: 9CUL Rating: Dry LocationFredrick Ramond is a designers' favorite lighting line that delivers the sophistication and stylistic quality expected by the most quality-conscious of high-end interior home designers. Known for incorporating international flair and creative elements in each individual collection, Fredrick Ramond is on the leading edge of defining elegant home décor. Find classic, traditional, and contemporary themed ceiling fixtures in various sizes and styles. Champagne Gold