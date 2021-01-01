From fredrick ramond
Fredrick Ramond FR43015 Tryst 12 Light 30" Wide Sputnik Chandelier Burnished Gold Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Fredrick Ramond FR43015 Tryst 12 Light 30" Wide Sputnik Chandelier A seamless blend of vintage sophistication and contemporary clout, Tryst offers a striking mix of design elements. Hammered stems radiating from a spherical body shimmer as the light dances across the facets, creating a robust yet airy effect.FeaturesConstructed from steelCan be installed on vaulted ceilingsRequires (12) 60 watt max candelabra (E12) bulbsIncludes (1) 6" and (2) 12" downrodsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 30"Maximum Height: 65"Width: 30"Product Weight: 8.8 lbsWire Length: 120"Canopy Width: 6-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 12Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 720 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Burnished Gold