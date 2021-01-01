Fredrick Ramond FR38907BLK 2 Light Single Foyer Mini Pendant from the Fiona Collection Black Indoor Lighting Pendants

From fredrick ramond
Fredrick Ramond FR38907BLK 2 Light Single Foyer Mini Pendant from the Fiona Collection Two Light Single Foyer Mini Pendant from the Fiona CollectionFiona features a sleek industrial Black mesh outer drum shade encircling tiered glass spheres for the ultimate pairing of industrial-chic design details.Features: Pendant constructed of steelFixture is compatible with sloped ceilings Suitable for dry locationsIncludes 1- 6" and 2- 12" downrodsDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaDimensions: Height: 7.8"Maximum Height: 40" (including chain / down rods)Width: 8" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Downrod Size(s): 6", 12"Electrical Specifications: Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoWattage: 120Watts Per Bulb: 60Number of Bulbs: 2CUL Rating: Dry LocationFredrick Ramond is a designers' favorite lighting line that delivers the sophistication and stylistic quality expected by the most quality-conscious of high-end interior home designers. Known for incorporating international flair and creative elements in each individual collection, Fredrick Ramond is on the leading edge of defining elegant home décor. Find classic, traditional, and contemporary themed pendants in various sizes and styles. Black