Fredrick Ramond FR36017 Empire Single Light 8-1/4" Wide Mini Pendant Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Fredrick Ramond FR36017 Empire Single Light 8-1/4" Wide Mini Pendant Empires stately presence features square-faceted glass pillars complemented by a gleaming Polished Nickel finish for dramatic effect. Features Constructed from steel Sloped ceiling compatible Requires (1) 100 watt max medium (E26) bulb Includes (1) 6" and (2) 12" downrods Recommended for use with Vintage Edison filament bulbs Rated for dry locations Dimensions Height: 13-3/4" Maximum Height: 46-1/4" Width: 8-1/4" Product Weight: 10.5 lbs Wire Length: 120" Canopy Width: 6" Canopy Depth: 6" Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Included: No Watts Per Bulb: 100 watts Wattage: 100 watts Voltage: 120 volts Polished Nickel