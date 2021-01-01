From fr dric malle
Fr d ric Malle Portrait Of A Lady Hair & Body Oil
About this product: A seductive classic - bursting with a unique concentration of rose, amber, blackcurrant and raspberry - is unleashed in a select blend of oils (apricot kernel, evening primrose, jojoba). With just a few drops, your skin is instantly enhanced and softened, your hair radiant. Portrait of a Lady hair and body oil is a new dimension in beauty, for a living, breathing Scheherazade. About the Perfume:A baroque, sumptuous and symphonic perfume that required hundreds of trials to balance such an expressive formula, Portrait of a Lady is undoubtedly the perfume containing the strongest ever dosage of rose essence and patchouli heart. Dominique Ropion composed an oriental rose, based on an accord of benzoin, cinnamon, sandalwood, and, above all patchouli, musk and frankincense. A perfume evocative of sensuous beauty, that attracts people like a magnet. A modern classic. About the Perfumer: Dominique Ropion trained at the legendary Roure Bertrand Dupont laboratory before going to work with Jean-Louis Sieuzac, one of the perfumery world's great technicians. Today he is a star perfumer at IFF. What makes Ropion's work special is the mix of precision and freedom, and his quest to create new, harmonious accords by pairing ingredients, which are polar opposites. An adventurer who abandons himself to instinct, Dominique Ropion is also extremely rigorous in the final stages of the formulation of each of his fragrances. 6.76 oz. Fragrances - Frederic Malle > Fr d ric Malle > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Fr d ric Malle.