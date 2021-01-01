Set of 2 Foxwood Wingback Barstool Charcoal - Christopher Knight Home

Offer your home the luxurious style it deserves with this set of gorgeous contemporary Christopher Knight Home Foxwood Wingback Barstools (Set of 2). Featuring a classic button-tufted backrest with diamond-patterned stitching and a refined wingback design, this counter stool set brings an elegant touch to any interior space. The upholstered seating is finished with an exquisite nailhead trim that truly accentuates the superior style of your home. Finished with a solid rubberwood frame, this set of Christopher Knight Home Foxwood Wingback Barstools also provide sturdy durability to any kitchen counter or home bar. Color: Charcoal.