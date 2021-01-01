Artistic Weavers Foxcroft Cherry 9 ft. x 13 ft. Indoor Area Rug, Red

The Artistic Weavers Foxcroft Collection 9 ft. x 13 ft. Area Rug will add both beauty and warmth to your home. With a modern style, this tufted rug is the perfect addition for contemporary homes. It features a stain-resistant design and color fade-resistant materials. This rectangular rug has a gradient motif, which creates an ombre accent that seamlessly transitions from one shade to another. It comes in a red shade, introducing a cheerful and colorful ambiance into any room. Crafted from 100% wool, it feels great beneath your feet. It does not emit VOC gases, ensuring that you don't need to ventilate it before taking it inside. Color: Cherry.