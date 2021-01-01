Artistic Weavers Foxcroft Charcoal 6 ft. x 9 ft. Indoor Area Rug, Grey

Embodying countless elements of current trend fused with divine design to fashion a truly exquisite look for your space, you simply cannot go wrong with the addition of any of the rugs found within the Foxcroft collection to your space. Expertly crafted in India, this rug is a prime example of amazing craftsmanship and elegance. With a series of patterns ranging from geometric to classic, these perfect pieces encompass the time honored tradition of handmade design while maintaining an affordability that make each an refined and elegant center piece for your home decor. Color: Charcoal.