Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines Fox & Hare Spray and Stick Wallpaper (Covers 56 sq. ft.), Weekends (Teal)

Make a statement that reflects you with the Magnolia Home II wallpaper collection by Joanna Gaines from York Wallcoverings. Manufactured on SureStrip, a unique high performance substrate, this ultra-easy removable wallpaper is guaranteed easy to install and easy to remove; simply use water to activate. Featuring a slightly raised texture, Magnolia Home Fox and Hare Wallpaper depicts forest friends with the charm of folklore illustrations inspired by whimsical stories of times past. Color: Weekends (Teal).