Vista Alegre Set of Four Blue Ming Coffee Cups

From the Blue Ming Collection. Prize-winning Dutch designer Marcel Wanders has created a versatile porcelain collection of symmetrical parts with sculptural elements, reinventing the century-old tradition of Delft porcelain, called Delft Blue. A modern interpretation of the Ming Dynasty featuring blooming flowers. Set of four Porcelain Microwave and dishwasher safe Made in Portugal SIZING Capacity, 13.5 oz. Height, 4.5". Gifts - Serveware > Vista Alegre > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Vista Alegre.