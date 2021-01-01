From birthday designs born gifts
Four Because Three Is So Last Year Happy Bday 4th Birthday Tote Bag
Advertisement
Show your love to your daughter, sister, niece, or cousin with this cool design-idea. This awesome design is the best gift-idea to the birthday celebrant. Make them happy on their Birthday. Give this cool design-idea to your daughter or sister as a gift. Celebrate their perfect birthday party with this unicorn design-idea! This design shows a four because three is so last year 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.