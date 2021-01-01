From t by alexander wang
T by Alexander Wang Foundation Terry Hoodie in Black. - size L (also in S, XS)
Advertisement
T by Alexander Wang Foundation Terry Hoodie in Black. - size L (also in S, XS) T by Alexander Wang Foundation Terry Hoodie in Black. - size L (also in S, XS) Self: 80% cotton 20% polyRib: 95% cotton 5% elastane. Item not sold as a set. Attached drawstring hood. Ribbed hem and cuffs. Signature puff paint logo on sleeve. Relaxed fit. Heavyweight fleece fabric. Made in Portugal. TBYA-WK136. 4CC3212053. Alexander Wang is known for his casual mix of refined silhouettes and urban chic. His eponymous line offers a provocative twist on day-to-day garments, where street meets luxury and ones personality shines through style. T by Alexander Wang offers the same ideals, but is centered around tee shirt dressing and pushing basics to a whole new level. Think stretched out necklines, muscle tees, mini patch pocket detailing, and shades of gray, white, and black with pops of color.