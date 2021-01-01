From rejuvenation
Foster 3-1/4" Sconce
Featuring a minimal fixture design, the Foster wall sconce offers a versatile lighting solution for every space in your home. The small profile and enclosed shade of the Foster 3 1/4-inch sconce is ideal as a small accent light, whether it's highlighting a small nook or flanking a medicine cabinet in the bathroom. Designed to provide ambient light throughout the home, the Foster collection comes in several flush-mount fitter sizes to suit every space, along with two wall sconce options. Choose your finish to match your space, and pick your shade. An opal shade creates a clean, crisp look, while a clear shade will showcase your choice of bulb. Each light is built to your specifications for a truly customized piece.