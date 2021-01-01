Mercer41 Fortune 3D Geometric Pattern, Polyester Jacquard, Reversible, Silver, 18 Inch X 18 Inch, Decorative Throw Pillow

Mercer41 Inc. was founded in 1996 and established in the beginning of 1997. Mercer41's mission is to preserve the look and touch of many generations back "Grandma's magnificent tablecloth," while focusing at the same time on easy care, durability and at very aggressive pricing, and they are proud to have accomplished their goals and objectives well beyond their expectations and have ever since enjoyed a sterling reputation among their thousands of customers.Twinkle Sparkling Sequins Pattern cushion cover in a variety of great colorsUpdate your living room or family room with new accent pillows at an affordable price. Twinkle Sparkling Sequins Pattern cushion covers are expertly tailored, Fabric is made from 100% Polyester Jacquard fabric Microfiber for ultra soft feel and easy care.Decorate your bed or couch with richness and style with this 18 X 18 inch Cushion Cover, and augment the unique style of your room in an instant! Having this soft custom cushion cover will bring new life to your home and change your mood. Made from very soft Polyester, the cushion cover is lightweight and durable, and allows you to comfortably hold, lean against or rest on your sofas, beds. The cushion cover is sure to add flavor, texture and depth to your living space. The cushion cover is safe to machine wash. With the removable cushion cover, you can change the decor of your room without throwing out your used / old / expensive and comfortable accent pillow or cushion.Soft luxuries decoration for an affordable price.Elegant tailoring and expertly sewn hems.Zipper Closure: Invisible zipper sewed on the edge for an elegant look. Works smoothly.Decoration: Suitable for bedroom, couch, sofa, office, patio, porch, etc, a must-have complement for your home decoration.Fade-resistant and Stain-resistant.Machine wash on cold, Tumble dry on low.Matching Your Room Decor! These Throw Pillow cover are not only matching your room decoration perfectly, but also for any other room decor that purchased thru Mercer41 Twinkle Sparkling Sequins Pattern collection, which providing a more cozy atmosphere to your room. Color: Brown, Fill Material: Pillow Cover Only - No Inser