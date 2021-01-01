From kaytee
Kaytee Forti-Diet Pro Health Healthy Bits Hamster & Gerbil Treats, 4.75-oz bag
Treat your small pet to a crunchy, fun-to-eat treat and a touch of honey with Kaytee Forti-Diet Pro Health Healthy Bits Hamster & Gerbil Treats. Treats are a great way to bond with your small pet, provide them with an enriching activity and satisfy their need to chew. Kaytee Forti-Diet Pro Health Healthy Bits Hamster & Gerbil Treats are snack-size morsels made with corn, papaya, sunflower, carrots, apples and more. It contains DHA for heart, brain and visual health, sun-cured alfalfa meal, an excellent source of fiber, and natural prebiotics and probiotics for digestive health. Feed as an occasional treat or as a training reward.