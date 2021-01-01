Forte 1 Light Black Pendant LD4025D16BK

Black finish pendant light with dome shaped shadeRequires 1 E26 bulbs (bulbs not included)dome shaped black finish iron shade with white finish interiorsuspended from a black finish adjustable cord cord length: 59"Minimum hanging height: 16"; Maximum hanging height: 69"assembly required: no.The Forte collection pendant lamp will surely create a modern and bold center point for any room. The hemispherical shade with a black finish exterior and white finish interior creates a dauntless personality that will illuminate any darkness with its reliable light. Without fail, Forte will excel at brightening your home, whether it's at your entryway, living room, or dining room.