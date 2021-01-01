From fortessa
Fortessa Fortaluxe Vitrified China Dinnerware, Tavola 16-Piece Place Setting, Service for 4
Set includes: 4 each-10.5 inch square dinner plates, 5.75 inch square deep bowl, 8 inch square salad/dessert plate, 8 ounce non-stack coffee cup Fortaluxe super white: vitrified china reinforced with alumina oxide or magnesium oxide for durability; glaze, thermal shock and edge chip resistant Tavola collection: simple elegance combines with functionality in these modern shapes with versatile uses and limitless combinations Featured in the finest restaurants and hotels in the world; restaurant/commercial grade quality Beautiful white color consistent throughout the entire collection; microwave and dishwasher-safe, Weight: 19.4 Pounds, Manufacturer: Fortessa /Schott Zwiesel