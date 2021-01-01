Fort McDowell Arizona Retro Vintage City State USA Souvenir Tote Bag

Retro Vintage Fort McDowell gifts for those who love Arizona, the Grand Canyon State. Vintage Sunset and Mountain with Fort McDowell AZ Lettering. 70's style Distressed effect Arizona Hometown design. Fort McDowell Arizona Retro Hiking Design. Proud and Strong Arizona gifts, Perfect as Fort McDowell souvenir or Fort McDowell City Gifts. Fort McDowell Hometown pride for Men, Women, Boys and Girls. American Cities and USA States gifts. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.