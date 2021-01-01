Forsythia 4 Legs Coffee Table
Description
Specifications: Case: 1Pc/1Ctn/17'/236LbsSize: 71" x 40" x 20"HFinish: Marble & WalnutMaterials: Wood, Marble, Composite WoodFeatures:KD, Rectangular Leg Coffee Table No Storage (Open Base) Scalloped Marble Top Wooden Scalloped Apron with Carved Floral Motifs Wooden Queen Anne LegsMarble & WalnutWood, Marble, Composite WoodProduct Type: Coffee TableStools Included: NoTop Shape: RectangularTop Color: BrownBase Color: BrownTop Material: Faux MarbleTop Material Details: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Glass Type: Top Wood Species: Base Material: Solid WoodBase Material Details: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationUpholstered: NoUpholstery Material: Legal Documentation: Wrought Iron: Mirrored: NoBase Type: 4 LegsQueen Anne Legs: YesWheels Included: NoFolding: NoBuilt-In Lighting: NoBulb Included: Wattage per Bulb: Integrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoEU Energy Efficiency Class: Weight Capacity: 250Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseNumber of Tables Included: 1Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Storage Included: NoHidden Storage Compartment: Trunk Storage: Shelves Included: NoNumber of Shelves: Drawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Soft Close or Self Close Drawers: Cabinets Included: NoNumber of Cabinets: Top Design: Tray Top: NoOpen Base: YesSet Type: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Scratch Resistant: YesStain Resistant: YesDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Ornate TraditionalShagreen-embossed Exterior: NoMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoSpefications:SCS Certified: NoTAA Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoCE Certified: ADA Compliant: NoBS 5852 Certified: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: GSA Approved: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: EPP Compliant: Blauer Engel: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: ANSI/BIFMA X7.1 Standard for Formaldehyde & TVOC Emissions: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: UKCA Marked: SOFFA Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 20Overall Length - End to End: 40Overall Depth - Front to Back: 72Overall Product Weight: 229Lift Top: NoLift Top Height -