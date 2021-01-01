From noble house
Forrest Outdoor 6 Seater Aluminum Dining Set, Gray, Gun Metal
Advertisement
Whether you are gathering friends for a backyard picnic or enjoying dinner outdoors, our dining set upgrades your home with both style and convenience. Featuring an aluminum frame, our dining set brings your patio or backyard space a perfect place to gather during the summer. This set offers a classic open slatted design completed with delightful U-shaped table legs, bringing a trendy modern atmosphere to any space. Including six chairs, this dining set is the perfect centerpiece to host parties on those endless summer nights. MODERN DESIGN: With clean, straight lines, our dining set is the ideal modern accessory for your outdoor space. Finished with a charming open slat motif, this set not only offers a refined, minimalistic look but also provides a stable structure. ALUMINUM FRAME: This set is built with aluminum, creating a lightweight and stable frame. This material is rust-resistant which will further extend the life of your product. U-SHAPED LEGS: This set offers a table that is supported by U-shaped legs to create a sturdy frame that also brings an open and classy vibe to this piece. OPEN SLAT DESIGN: The seating and backrest of the chairs showcase a sleek open slat design for a breezy ensemble. The tabletop also follows this slat motif, tying the set together with a refined touch. ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Some assembly is required for this dining set. All of the instructions and tools needed for assembly are included.