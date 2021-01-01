Formae Contemporary Floor Lamp by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Grey - Finish: Matte - (232720-1103)

The Formae Contemporary Floor Lamp from Hubbardton Forge is a slender modern design with a subtly refined construction. An off-white drum lamp shade is accented with graceful, dark trimmings. The stem of the lamp creates a gentle curve tapering upwards, holding up its lamps which peek out from the bottom of the shade. Cylindrical Opaque Glass shades lightly diffuse the golden incandescent lamps, with the Fabric shade accentuating the works ambient glow. The piece works well creating an all-encompassing luminescence for rooms lacking true overhead lighting. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Round. Color: Grey. Finish: Soft Gold, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting