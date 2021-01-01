Hubbardton Forge Forged Leaves Five Arms Glass Chandelier - Color: Beige

The Forged Leaves Five Arms Glass Chandelier by Hubbardton Forge is a simply beautiful piece with handcrafted Iron and Glass details. A single stem descends to support a hand forged Wrought Iron body with smoothly curved arms that swoop down and then back up into hand-blown Glass bell-shaped shades. With a softly diffused light creating a welcoming environment, the sculptural twist of hand forged Iron leaves that detail the center of this piece are highlighted along with surroundings. Shape: Bell. Color: Beige. Additional Color: Opal. Finish: Natural Iron. Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting, Hand-Forged Iron Lighting