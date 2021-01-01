Forged Leaf and Stem Wall Sconce by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Matte - Finish: Matte - (205770-1042)

The Forged Leaf and Stem Wall Sconce by Hubbardton Forge is a classic, elegant and effortless design. A gathered arrangement of hand forged Iron stems and a leaf gracefully adorn the front of a crisp half cylinder Glass shade. Anchored to the wall with a clean silhouette, this sconce honors the beauty of simple details while creating a warm and diffused light. Understated yet polished, this fixture is an effortless addition to surrounding dÃ©cor in hallways, entryways, and bathrooms. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Matte. Finish: Natural Iron, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting