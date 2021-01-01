Forge Pendant Light by Kichler - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (43979BK)

Advertisement
The Forge Pendant Light by Kichler contains a touch of industrial design in its simplicity. A single, thin downrod clasps effortlessly to the ceiling mount and holds up a flat and open square that serves as the fixtures frame. The frame delicately balances two lights with contrasting, accented metal bases. As a flat panel of intricately textured glass rests between, a sense of balance and space is created, transformed by the glow of the bare lights. Kichler, founded in 1938, is a family owned and operated company based in Independence, Ohio, that creates inspiring contemporary lighting. Using clean lines and simple, geometric forms, their designs are high quality, reasonably priced and distinctive. Ranging from outdoor lighting like LED wall sconces and post lights to indoor lighting like pendants and bath lights, Kichler's products are energy efficient and suit a variety of individual personalities and tastes. Shape: Square. Color: Black. Finish: Black