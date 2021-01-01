Makeup Revolution Forever Flawless Eyeshadow Palette - Allure - 0.77oz

Look and feel flawless with the Forever Flawless Allure Palette. With 18 matte, shimmer and marbled pressed glitter eyeshadows, you’ll be spoilt for choice! With an array of neutrals, warm rust hues and deep glossy berries it’s the perfect palette to create a rich smoky eye. Use soft nude sensation as a base across the lid, blend in risky and suave shades with an eyeshadow brush and deepen along the eye socket with plum nymph. Add highlights of the two-tone glitter shades in flaunt and sinner and the shimmering particles will illuminate the eyes to make them seriously pop! Cruelty Free and Vegan